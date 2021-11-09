I hold a UK passport and have some investments in India majorly via mutual funds. I recently redeemed all units. In India, after ₹1 lakh of income, you have to pay 10% tax. But I was surprised when my consultant said I have to pay 30% tax in the UK on the same income (my tax bracket in the UK is 40% - 10% I paid in India). So, for the rest 30%, do I have to pay tax in the UK?

—Name withheld on request

Taxpayers who are resident of one country but earn an income that is taxable at source in another country have to refer to the double tax avoidance agreement (DTAA) between the two countries. As per the DTAA between the UK and India with respect to capital gains, the DTAA specifies that each contracting state may tax capital gains in accordance with the provisions of its domestic law. Therefore, the understanding of your consultant is correct. You can, however, claim credit for the tax you have paid in India, which can reduce your tax burden in the UK. Apart from that, your taxability shall depend on your residential status treatment and the tax basis you are choosing.

A person on a student visa of 4-5 years duration in any university in the US gets a period of one year and then two additional years to work locally under the OTP category relating to his/her degree course. Generally, the salary is around $75,000-110,000 per year. Taxes are deducted or collected by local employers in the US and the tax returns are submitted locally. Is such income (while on an F1 visa) taxable in India if the students possess a PAN card? Also, how does one file the income tax return for such a person, or is it not necessary to file an income tax return?

—Name withheld on request

Knowing the residential status is important to understand the tax implications. Most of the students going abroad for studies will fall under ‘Residents’ for some initial years.

If a student is classified as a ‘Resident’, he/she will be taxed in India for their global income. However, India has a double tax avoidance agreement (DTAA) with the US. Hence, they will be able to claim the tax credit of the TDS deducted in the US from their tax liability arising in India.

Filing of return will be mandatory if the income of the resident is more than ₹2.5 lakh. ITR can be filed online for such a taxpayer.

Archit Gupta is founder and CEO, ClearTax.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.