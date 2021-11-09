Taxability depends on your residential status

Taxpayers who are resident of one country but earn an income that is taxable at source in another country have to refer to the double tax avoidance agreement (DTAA) between the two countries. As per the DTAA between the UK and India with respect to capital gains, the DTAA specifies that each contracting state may tax capital gains in accordance with the provisions of its domestic law. Therefore, the understanding of your consultant is correct. You can, however, claim credit for the tax you have paid in India, which can reduce your tax burden in the UK. Apart from that, your taxability shall depend on your residential status treatment and the tax basis you are choosing.