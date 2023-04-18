How is tax calculated for income earned by non-resident Indians?2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 11:10 PM IST
Taxability of income in India depends on the residential status in India, the source of income, and the place of receipt of income.
Taxability of income in India depends on the residential status in India, the source of income, and the place of receipt of income.
I am a mechanical engineer living in Doha (Qatar) for the last four years. Is my income earned abroad taxable and, if so, how should I pay taxes? —Name withheld on request