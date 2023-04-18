How is tax calculated for income earned by non-resident Indians?

Taxability of income in India depends on the residential status in India, the source of income, and the place of receipt of income. The residential status is determined based on an individual’s physical presence in India during a fiscal year (FY), including work days and non-work days, and the preceding 10 FYs. For Indian citizens, even if they do not become residents based on physical presence in India, they can still become resident but not ordinarily residents based on the absence of liability to pay tax in any other country or territory by reason of domicile or residence or any other criteria of a similar nature, if India sourced income exceeds ₹15 lakh. Residential status is dynamic and needs fresh determination for each FY.