Is the amount gifted by your spouse taxable?2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 11:55 PM IST
As per the provisions of the Income-tax Act, any sum of money or value of property received from ‘relative’ is not considered as taxable both in the hands of the donor and the recipient.
I have an income of ₹12 lakh per annum, besides bonuses. My husband gives me ₹90,000 per month. Will this amount be taxable in my account? If my husband reduces this amount to ₹50,000, will that reduce my tax liability?
