I have an income of ₹12 lakh per annum, besides bonuses. My husband gives me ₹90,000 per month. Will this amount be taxable in my account? If my husband reduces this amount to ₹50,000, will that reduce my tax liability?

—Name withheld on request

As per the provisions of the Income-tax Act, any sum of money or value of property received from ‘relative’ is not considered as taxable both in the hands of the donor and the recipient. The definition of the word ‘relative’ for the said purpose includes spouse of the individual. Thus, any sum of money received by you from your husband shall not be taxable for either you or your husband.

It may, however, be noted that as per the provisions of Section 64 of the Act, any income that arises to the recipient spouse from assets gifted by the donor spouse, may need to be clubbed with the income of the donor spouse, hence these provisions may also be examined separately.

I have a provident fund (PF) account for more than five years. Is withdrawal of an amount above ₹50,000 from this account be taxable?

—Sajeed Turki

As per provisions of section 192A of the Income-tax Act, tax is required to be deducted at source upon withdrawal of accumulated balance due to an employee who has participated in a recognised employee provident fund (EPF), provided such withdrawal is not exempt from tax as per the prescribed provisions and the aggregate amount withdrawn is ₹50,000 or more.

Further, as per provisions of section 10(12) read with rule 8 of part A of the fourth schedule of the Act, balance to the employee’s credit on the date of cessation of employment, is exempt from tax, if the employee has rendered continuous service with his employer for a period of five years or more.

It is assumed hat you have rendered continuous services for a period of five years or more with your employers (to whom the Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 applies) and have contributed towards recognised EPF for a continuous period of 5 years or more. Thus, the amount so withdrawn would be exempt from tax to the extent discussed above and no TDS, or tax deducted at source, should apply on the same.

Please separately note that any interest accrued from date of cessation of employment to date of withdrawal would, however, be taxable. Also, any accumulations and interest thereon to the extent it relates to employer contribution in excess of ₹7.5 lakh per annum or interest accrued to the extent it relates to employee contributions in excess of ₹2.5 lakh per annum continues to be taxable.

Parizad Sirwalla is partner and head, global mobility services, tax, KPMG in India.