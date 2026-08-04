Taxation and Other Laws Amendment Bill tabled in Lok Sabha: UPI charges, tax measures — What it intends to change

Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in Lok Sabha on 4 August (Tuesday).
News agency PTI reported that the legislation seeks to replace the Income-tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, and proposes a series of amendments to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007; the Income-tax Act, 2025; and the Finance Act, 2027.
Today, we take a look at the key provisions in the proposed series of amendments and what it intends to change for customers, residents and entities in India.
Proposed amendments to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, in effect bring back merchant discount rates on transactions conducted through the unified payments interface, with the aim to “fund UPI's next phase of growth”.
The new Bill proposes allowing MDR on UPI. This will be done by scrapping the zero-MDR provision under Section 10A, which bars banks and payment system providers (PSPs) from imposing charges on digital payments.
The bill states that “no bank or system provider shall impose, whether directly or indirectly, any charge upon a person making or receiving a payment by using one or more electronic modes of payment as may be notified by the Central Government”.
Through amendments to the Income-tax Act, 2025, the legislation also proposes a number of tax-related measures covering foreign investment, electronics manufacturing, fund management, data centres, the diamond industry and business trusts.
Five Bills have been passed by the Lok Sabha during the current Monsoon Session, the PTI report added.
(With inputs from Agencies)
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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