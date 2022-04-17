Taxation of employee stock option plans

Here’s an example: Say, on 1 April 2021, Minali joined Company XYZ and had the option to purchase 500 shares at an exercise price of ₹510 per share. The vesting period is 20% at the end of each year of service in the company. On the said date, the market value of the company’s shares is ₹1,000 per share and Minali decides to buy 100 shares and pays an amount of ₹51,000 [510x100 shares]. The difference between the exercise price and the market value ( ₹490 per share x 100 shares) aggregating to ₹49,000 will be treated as a perquisite in Minali’s hands. The employer will deduct TDS on the same. Every year, as the option vests and Minali exercises the option to purchase these shares, similar taxation would apply. Suppose Minali sells 100 shares on 1 May 2024 for ₹1,500 per share, long term capital gains (LTCG) of ₹50,000 [( ₹1,500 – ₹1,000) x 100 shares] will be applicable.