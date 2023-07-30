How NRIs are taxed on pension they get from overseas3 min read 30 Jul 2023, 10:59 PM IST
Pension income from a foreign country’s social security authorities is taxable as other sources of income, whereas pension from employer-funded plans outside India is taxable as salary income. Both are taxable at applicable slab rates.
Indians who have previously worked outside the country or expatriates qualifying as resident and ordinarily resident (ROR) taxpayer in India are required to report foreign retirement funds that they hold and the income from such funds in India in Schedule FA of the income-tax return. When NRIs return to India, their taxation starts from the year their status changes to ROR and not from the immediate year of their return.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×