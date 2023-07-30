How NRIs are taxed on pension they get from overseas

In case of double taxation, an individual may claim benefits under DTAA between India and the other country. The benefits can be in the form of (a) exemption from Indian tax or (b) foreign tax credit for taxes paid in the other country, depending on the individual’s residential status under the DTAA. For example, any benefit received from the US Social Security Authorities is taxable only in the US and exempt from Indian income tax as per the DTAA between India and the US. However, any interest, dividends, or capital gains from individual retirement account and 401K plans will be taxable in India, and the individual may claim a foreign tax credit for taxes paid in the US. If exemption is claimed under the DTAA as a tax resident of the other country, Form 10F is required to be filed electronically along with a copy of the tax residency certificate issued by the tax authorities of that country, in this case, the US IRS. If foreign tax credit is claimed, Form 67 must be filed along with proof of taxes paid outside India on or before the end of the assessment year.

