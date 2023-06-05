How tax on rental income works for NRIs?1 min read 05 Jun 2023, 11:23 PM IST
Rental income from the property situated in India is taxable in the hands of the owner of the house property, whether it is for an NRI or a resident Indian.
How is income from house property taxed in India for NRIs or non-resident Indians? Are there any distinct regulations that NRIs must adhere to, and what is the procedure for calculating taxable income from house property for NRIs?
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×