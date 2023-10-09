Is redemption of inherited funds taxed?
Inheritance of foreign assets under a will is not taxable whereas the sale of such assets by the legal heir would attract capital gains tax in the hands of the legal heir.
My deceased mother was a non-resident Indian (NRI) and during her work abroad, she invested $20000 in a fund falling in the Isles of Man in 2002. This was invested from the funds earned abroad from her foreign bank account. She then retired in 2016 and did not redeem her funds and she became a resident Indian. Now the fund has appreciated to $50000. If I, being a resident Indian, have to redeem this and bring it to India, what will be my taxation? I am a tax payer and fall in the 30% bracket.