Tax-aware retirement income strategy: How to invest smartly in FDs, SCSS and debt funds to beat inflation

Retirement planning has always revolved around traditional fixed deposits (FDs). They are simple, straightforward, predictable, easy to lock and safe. Still, in today’s rapidly evolving economic environment of rising inflation and taxation, safety alone can no longer suffice for a peaceful retirement.

To propel growth and value addition in their portfolios, retirees now need a strategy that can also protect purchasing power, foster security and improve post-tax efficiency. Let us see whether FDs are enough and how we can plan investments with them and other associated products to create a smarter, tax-aware retirement income strategy in an inflationary world, drawing on insights from market experts.

Are FDs still enough for retirees? FDs remain the default choice for senior citizens. This is because they are the most widely known investment option that is well known and considered safe, but they may not fully meet long-term lifestyle needs when inflation is factored in.

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Akshat Garg, Head – Research, Product Choice Wealth, explains, “FDs are useful, but usually not sufficient on their own. They are simple, predictable, and safe, but retirees should not rely only on them if they want income to keep pace with rising living costs.”

The key issue here is that it is not just about returns, but real returns after inflation and tax.

The real return problem: Inflation + taxation Even if FD rates look lucrative on paper, especially in the current macroeconomic environment with continuous volatility due to the ongoing US-Iran dispute, retirees often underestimate two major drags:

With time, inflation reduces purchasing power. FD interest is taxed at slab rates. Example comparison

Factor Nominal FD Return Adjusted Reality FD interest 7–8% Before tax. Tax impact Up to 30% slab Reduces the effective return significantly. Inflation (CPI avg.) ~3.4 to 3.8% (range) Further reduces real gain.

Result: Post-tax real returns can fall close to or even below inflation for many retirees. That is why fixed deposits must be viewed holistically, not just by the basic interest rate they offer.

FD vs Debt Mutual Funds: What should retirees choose?

Feature Fixed Deposits Debt Mutual Funds Safety Very high Moderate Predictability Fixed returns Market-linked Liquidity Moderate High Tax efficiency Lower Can be better (depends on structure) Risk Low Interest rate + credit + volatility

Therefore, it is clear that today, fixed deposits continue to be the core basis for generating meaningful retirement income; still, debt funds can be used sensibly for liquidity and tax-efficiency purposes.

Where does SCSS fit in the retirement mix? Government-backed options like the Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme (SCSS), along with other similar small savings schemes, are often stronger than regular FDs for seniors. Still, they come with their own limitations. Let us look at how these schemes can help further polish retirement planning.

Instrument Return (approx.) Safety Taxation Senior Citizens’ Savings Scheme (SCSS) ~8.2% Sovereign Taxable Bank FD 7–8% High Taxable RBI Bonds ~8.05% Sovereign Taxable Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) ~7.4% Sovereign Taxable

SCSS schemes discussed above can be a prudent investment option for retirees due to their higher yields, government backing, and Section 80C benefits. As a sensible investor or retired individual planning for future years, it is wise to diversify investments meaningfully after the guidance of certified investment planners.

Expert view: Why diversification is necessary Kinjal Shah, Vice President at BCAS, highlights the shift needed in retirement planning, stating, “Fixed deposits remain the cornerstone of retirement planning for millions of Indian seniors — offering safety, predictability, and genuine peace of mind. However, relying solely on FD income is increasingly inadequate. Rising medical inflation and everyday expenses quietly erode purchasing power, while FD interest is fully taxable at the applicable slab rate, further diminishing real returns.”

“To truly thrive in retirement, seniors must adopt a diversified, inflation-aware approach. Government-backed instruments offer superior rates with equal safety: the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) currently yields 8.2% per annum with Section 80C benefits; RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds offer 8.05% with semi-annual resets; and the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme provides a steady 7.4% with monthly payouts.”

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“Additionally, allocating a modest portion to Conservative Hybrid or Equity Savings Funds — with Systematic Withdrawal Plans (SWPs) — generates tax-efficient monthly income while providing the equity exposure needed to outpace inflation. True retirement security demands balancing traditional safety with smart, inflation-adjusted growth.”

How to structure a ₹ 1 crore retirement corpus meaningfully? A simple and practical structure works better than chasing returns. The basic structure, as discussed by Akshat Garg, can be as follows:

Bucket Purpose Instruments Income Bucket (50–60%) Monthly expenses FD, SCSS, RBI Bonds Liquidity Bucket (10–15%) Emergencies Savings / Liquid funds Growth Bucket (25–35%) Inflation protection Hybrid / Equity savings funds

Do note that the mix can vary based on age, expenses, and risk appetite, and be guided by a certified financial advisor, as this diversification is more individualised.

Therefore, retirement planning is no longer about choosing the safest product; it is about building a balanced system that addresses safety, understanding the complexities of inflation and lifestyle challenges, tax efficiency, liquidity, and inflation protection.