'Taxes in real estate not high compared to all subsidies': Deepak Shenoy counters broker's queries to FM on high taxes
Hours after a worried broker raised concerns about high taxes in share markets and real estate with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a BSE event, Deepak Shenoy has lent a counter-view on the issue saying that ‘taxes are not high at all in real estate’. The market expert took to microblogging platform ‘X’ and said that he himself is not a big fan of large taxes, but the taxes in real estate are not large at all, compared to all the subsidies one gets in the sector.