Tax-exempt investment options in India — here are 5 EEE instruments for long-term savings

For investors looking to maximise post-tax returns, EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) instruments remain some of the most attractive options in India. These investments offer a rare triple benefit, which includes tax deductions at the time of investment, tax-free returns during the tenure, and no tax on maturity proceeds, making them appealing for long-term financial planning.

However, pure EEE options are limited and largely concentrated in government-backed savings schemes designed to promote disciplined investing and retirement security. While they may not always deliver returns competitive with market-linked instruments, their stability, safety and tax-efficiency make them a reliable option for traditional or risk-averse investors.

Public Provident Fund (PPF) PPF is a government-backed savings scheme with guaranteed tax-exemption on investment, the maturity amount, and the interest earned (aka EEE benefit). At present, it offers a fixed interest rate of 7.1% per annum, which is reviewed by the government every quarter. The interest rate has remained unchanged for over 6 years, since 1 April 2020.

All contributions in PPF have a lock-in period of 15 years. However, if you wish to continue, you can extend the tenure in blocks of five years, as many times as you want. A PPF account is offered by any India Post office or public bank (i.e. State Bank of India, Canara Bank, or Punjab National Bank) and some private lenders, with a minimum yearly deposit of ₹500 and a maximum deposit of ₹1.5 lakh.

A total annual contribution of ₹1.5 lakh is exempt under Section 80C of the old tax regime. However, there is no similar benefit available under the new tax regime at present. It is considered one of the safest investment options for retirement and tax planning in India.

Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) EPF is administered by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) under the EPF Act of 1952. While PPF is available to all Indian citizens, EPF is a retirement savings scheme available to only salaried individuals.

Eligibility includes the mandatory enrolment of salaried individuals with basic pay and dearness allowance of up to ₹15,000. You can also opt for a voluntary contribution if basic pay and dearness allowance (DA) exceed ₹15,000 per month. EPF is primarily a retirement-focused scheme that is locked until age 58, but full withdrawals are now allowed only after 12 months of unemployment.

It functions through joint contributions from both the employer and the employee, and you receive the lump-sum corpus at retirement. The current EPF interest rate of 8.25% per annum, which is higher than the PPF.

Notably, employee contributions up to ₹1.5 lakh annually are exempt under Section 80C of the old tax regime. Employers' up to 12% contribution (below ₹7.5 lakh) is exempt under the old and new tax regimes. There is no similar benefit under the new tax regime at present. Further, for employees, interest on accumulated contributions up to ₹2.5 lakh is tax-free, while interest on the employer's contribution is tax-free.

Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) The Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) is an optional extension of the EPF scheme. It allows salaried employees to contribute beyond the mandatory limit toward their retirement savings. Backed by the government, VPF offers a low-risk investment avenue with relatively attractive interest rates compared to many traditional fixed-income options.

The VPF falls under the EEE category, making it a suitable tax-saving option for conservative investors who are seeking to build a steady retirement corpus. This scheme also has a mandatory 5-year lock-in period of continuous service.

However, Budget 2021 has placed limitations on the EEE exemption category. From FY 2021-22 onwards, tax exemption on accrued interest will apply only to contributions up to ₹250,000. Interest on excess contribution will be taxable, and TDS will be deducted on such amount.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) is a government-backed small savings scheme, primarily designed to secure the financial future of a girl child in India. It offers one of the highest interest rates among fixed-income schemes, along with full EEE tax benefits. It offers an interest of 8.2% per annum for the current quarter of FY 2026-27 (April-June).

The account can be opened in the name of a girl below 10 years of age, with parents or guardians managing it. A family can invest for up to 2 girls only.

The family must open the SSY account before the girl child attains the age of 10 years, and the account matures after 21 years from the date of opening the account. However, this limit of 21 years is not applicable if the girl gets married before the expiry of the tenure.

National Pension System (NPS – Partial EEE) NPS is open to all Indian citizens aged 18 to 70, except those who are employed in the armed forces. After retirement, account holders can choose to withdraw a certain percentage of their corpus as a lump sum and use the rest as a pension. People can choose from two types of investment options: