Tax-free bonds vs bank FDs: Which is better suited for you?

Tax-free bonds vs bank FDs: Amid hawkish interest rate regime and high volatility in equity markets, tax and investment experts are batting in favour of debt and liquid funds for small time horizon. In fact, in rising interest rate regime, equity return is expected to remain tepid as volatility is expected to continue on near tp short term. So, Indian households savings are expected to move towards safe havens like bank FD, gold, small saving schemes, etc. However, experts are of the opinion that higher earning individuals who have exhausted their investment limit under well knowns sections like Section 80C, tax-saving bonds and maturity plans can be a better option than bank FDs. They said that bank FDs won't yield more than 5 per cent in short term whereas tax saving bonds may yield 1.5 per cent to 2 per cent higher than bank fixed deposit rates offered for any tenor.

