Tax-loss harvesting comes with hidden risks

Here’s a specific example. Assume an investor in the highest tax bracket has realized $25,000 in short-term investment gains this year. He faces a 37% tax rate as well as a 3.8% net investment income tax on these gains resulting in a tax bill of $10,200. In 2022 he also made a bad investment that is worth $30,000 less than what he paid for it. He sells the money-losing asset before year-end to offset his short-term gains, eliminating the $10,200 tax bill. He still has $5,000 of the loss left over for which he can take $3,000 this year to reduce other income on his tax return and carry over the remaining $2,000 to future years.