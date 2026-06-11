Tax-loss harvesting explained: Key things mutual fund investors should know before booking losses

Tax-loss harvesting has emerged as a popular strategy among mutual fund investors looking to reduce their tax liability. But as with most tax-planning strategies, the benefits depend heavily on how it is executed. Done without a clear framework, tax-loss harvesting can undermine broader portfolio objectives and long-term investment goals.

This strategy involves selling a mutual fund investment that is trading below its purchase price and booking the loss. The realised loss can then be used to offset eligible capital gains arising from other investments. While the approach can improve tax efficiency, experts caution that tax considerations should not drive investment decisions.

According to Gautham Aditya V, Research Analyst at FundsIndia, investors should view tax-loss harvesting as a tax-management tool rather than a reason to alter their long-term investment strategy.

"Tax loss harvesting is a way for mutual fund investors to manage their tax liability by booking losses. However, investors should view it as a tax management tool rather than a reason to change their long-term investment strategy," he said.

Aditya highlighted several factors investors should consider before booking losses in their mutual fund portfolios.

Staying invested remains critical One of the most important considerations, according to Aditya, is ensuring that tax-loss harvesting does not lead investors to abandon equities altogether.

"Stay invested. Avoid moving out of equities altogether after booking losses," he said.

While investors may sell a fund to realise losses, the broader objective should be to remain aligned with their long-term investment plan rather than taking a prolonged break from the market.

Tax decisions should not disrupt asset allocation Aditya also emphasised that tax-saving opportunities should be evaluated within the context of an investor's overall portfolio.

"Focus on asset allocation. Tax decisions should not disrupt long-term financial goals."

Asset allocation is typically determined by factors such as financial goals, risk tolerance and investment horizon. Tax-loss harvesting, he said, should complement these objectives rather than override them.

Evaluate whether the tax benefit is meaningful Not every loss necessarily warrants action. Before undertaking tax-loss harvesting, investors should assess whether the potential tax savings justify the transactions involved.

"Assess the tax benefit. Small losses may not justify excessive portfolio churn," Aditya said.

The focus should remain on the portfolio's overall impact rather than on generating tax losses for their own sake.

Avoid delaying reinvestment Another aspect investors should consider is what happens after the loss has been booked. According to Aditya, remaining out of the market for an extended period can prove costly.

“Reinvest promptly. Historically, some of the market's strongest recovery days have come soon after sharp declines,” he said.

This makes timely reinvestment an important part of the tax-loss harvesting process.

Also Read | Tax harvesting can save money—but it can also derail your portfolio

Long-term wealth creation matters more than tax optimisation Ultimately, Aditya believes investors should keep tax-loss harvesting in perspective.

While reducing tax liability can improve portfolio efficiency, long-term returns are influenced by broader factors such as investment discipline and participation in market cycles.

"Think beyond taxes. Long-term wealth creation is driven more by staying invested through market cycles than by short-term tax optimisation," he said.