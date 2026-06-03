When a family member passes away, sorting out their income tax return (ITR) is unlikely to be at the top of anyone's mind. But under Indian tax law, a person's obligation to file and pay taxes does not end with death. The responsibility passes to their legal representative or legal heirs, and overlooking it can lead to notices, penalties and delays in settling financial affairs. With the ITR filing season approaching, here's what families should know.
When a taxpayer dies, filing ITR remains a legal obligation
SummaryUnder Indian tax law, a person's obligation to file and pay taxes does not end with death. The responsibility passes to their legal representative or legal heirs, and overlooking it can lead to notices, penalties and delays in settling financial affairs.
When a family member passes away, sorting out their income tax return (ITR) is unlikely to be at the top of anyone's mind. But under Indian tax law, a person's obligation to file and pay taxes does not end with death. The responsibility passes to their legal representative or legal heirs, and overlooking it can lead to notices, penalties and delays in settling financial affairs. With the ITR filing season approaching, here's what families should know.
About the Author
Shipra joined Mint’s personal finance team in September 2021, and writes on tax, credit cards, banking, estate planning and investments. She began her career in personal finance as an intern with Outlook Money magazine in 2017, and has since worked with The Economic Times and Entrepreneur India as a business journalist covering fintech and emerging financial services.<br><br>Over the years, she has reported on key aspects of household finance, tracking regulatory changes, market trends and evolving consumer behaviour. Shipra’s main beats are tax and banking products, with a focus on compliance gaps and their real-world impact for readers navigating complex financial decisions. Her reporting on GST and personal tax, particularly foreign asset disclosures and NRI taxation, has contributed to wider policy discussions and subsequent changes.<br><br>She also interviews market experts for the Mint Money podcast, covering topics ranging from stock market investing to how credit scores shape financial outcomes and access to credit.<br><br>Shipra has a keen interest in data-driven analysis and writing human-centric features that explore how people’s habits around spending, investing and wealth creation are evolving. Her work focuses on helping readers make informed financial decisions in an increasingly complex economic landscape.<br><br>Shipra holds a Bachelor’s degree (Honours) and a Master’s in English Literature from Delhi University.
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