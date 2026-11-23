A taxpayer who disclosed Bitcoin transactions worth nearly ₹5 crore in his income tax return still faced reassessment proceedings after the Income Tax Department alleged that he had failed to report the cryptocurrency transactions. The dispute eventually reached the Gujarat High Court, which found that the department's allegation was based on an incorrect reading of the taxpayer's return.
In a judgment dated 7 October 2026, the court quashed the reassessment order and notice after finding that the taxpayer had already disclosed his Bitcoin transactions, including purchases, sales and stock details, in his income tax return.
The ruling in Yash Bharatkumar Modi vs Income Tax Officer, Ward 3(3)(5) offers an important lesson for cryptocurrency investors: reporting transactions in an ITR and retaining supporting records can be crucial if the tax department later questions the source or reporting of such income.
The case relates to assessment year 2018-19, when Modi was engaged in Bitcoin trading through the cryptocurrency platform Zebpay.
He filed his income tax return on 31 October 2018, declaring income from Bitcoin trading and paying the applicable taxes.
However, the Income Tax Department subsequently received information from its investigation wing about Bitcoin sales worth ₹4,94,09,000 during FY2017-18.
On 14 March 2022, the department issued a show-cause notice under Section 148A(b) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, alleging that these transactions had not been disclosed in the taxpayer's return.
Modi responded on 21 March 2022, explaining his Bitcoin trading activity and providing supporting documents. He also clarified that the ITR format did not have a separate line item or specific head for reporting income from cryptocurrency trading.
The explanation did not satisfy the assessing officer. On 8 April 2022, the department passed an order under Section 148A(d), concluding that income of ₹4.94 crore had escaped assessment. It also issued a notice under Section 148 to reopen the assessment.
Challenging the reassessment, Modi argued that the department had overlooked the disclosures already made in his income tax return.
His counsel, senior advocate Tushar Hemani, submitted that the taxpayer had disclosed the Bitcoin transactions under the head 'Profits and Gains from Business and Profession'.
The return contained details of sales, purchases, opening stock and closing stock, along with the net income earned through cryptocurrency trading.
The taxpayer also submitted a reconciliation statement explaining the Bitcoin transactions. This was placed before the court following an earlier order passed by a coordinate bench on 6 February 2024.
The Income Tax Department argued that the taxpayer had not provided a proper working of the income or gains earned from cryptocurrency trading. It also pointed to the absence of such a calculation in the Zeb IT Services ledger account and computation of income.
However, the department's counsel could not dispute the reconciliation of the Bitcoin transactions submitted by the taxpayer.
The Gujarat High Court examined the taxpayer's return, his response to the department and the supporting documents.
The bench of Justice A.S. Supehia and Justice Vaibhavi D. Nanavati found that the department's reassessment proceedings were based on the incorrect assumption that the Bitcoin transactions had not been disclosed.
The court noted that the taxpayer had reported Bitcoin sales of ₹4.94 crore and provided details of purchases, sales, opening stock and closing stock. The net income from cryptocurrency trading was also reflected in his return.
It further observed that the department had been unable to dispute the reconciliation statement explaining the transactions.
Consequently, the court set aside both the reassessment order dated 8 April 2022, passed under Section 148A(d), and the notice issued under Section 148.
The taxpayer's petition was allowed.
The judgment does not mean that cryptocurrency transactions are exempt from tax or that every reassessment involving Bitcoin can be challenged successfully. The court examined the specific facts of the case and found that the taxpayer had already disclosed the transactions and supported his disclosures with documentary evidence.
For cryptocurrency investors, the case highlights three important precautions:
Importantly, the ₹4.94 crore mentioned in the judgment represents the value of Bitcoin sales, not the taxpayer's profit. The court was examining whether the transactions had been disclosed, not determining the tax rate applicable to cryptocurrency gains.
For investors, the broader takeaway is that an income tax notice does not automatically establish that income has been concealed. Taxpayers can challenge reassessment proceedings when the department's underlying allegation is contradicted by disclosures and supporting records already submitted.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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