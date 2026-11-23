A taxpayer who disclosed Bitcoin transactions worth nearly ₹5 crore in his income tax return still faced reassessment proceedings after the Income Tax Department alleged that he had failed to report the cryptocurrency transactions. The dispute eventually reached the Gujarat High Court, which found that the department's allegation was based on an incorrect reading of the taxpayer's return.

In a judgment dated 7 October 2026, the court quashed the reassessment order and notice after finding that the taxpayer had already disclosed his Bitcoin transactions, including purchases, sales and stock details, in his income tax return.

The ruling in Yash Bharatkumar Modi vs Income Tax Officer, Ward 3(3)(5) offers an important lesson for cryptocurrency investors: reporting transactions in an ITR and retaining supporting records can be crucial if the tax department later questions the source or reporting of such income.

Why did the Income Tax Department issue a notice despite ITR disclosure? The case relates to assessment year 2018-19, when Modi was engaged in Bitcoin trading through the cryptocurrency platform Zebpay.

He filed his income tax return on 31 October 2018, declaring income from Bitcoin trading and paying the applicable taxes.

However, the Income Tax Department subsequently received information from its investigation wing about Bitcoin sales worth ₹4,94,09,000 during FY2017-18.

On 14 March 2022, the department issued a show-cause notice under Section 148A(b) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, alleging that these transactions had not been disclosed in the taxpayer's return.

Modi responded on 21 March 2022, explaining his Bitcoin trading activity and providing supporting documents. He also clarified that the ITR format did not have a separate line item or specific head for reporting income from cryptocurrency trading.

The explanation did not satisfy the assessing officer. On 8 April 2022, the department passed an order under Section 148A(d), concluding that income of ₹4.94 crore had escaped assessment. It also issued a notice under Section 148 to reopen the assessment.

What did the taxpayer tell the Gujarat High Court? Challenging the reassessment, Modi argued that the department had overlooked the disclosures already made in his income tax return.

His counsel, senior advocate Tushar Hemani, submitted that the taxpayer had disclosed the Bitcoin transactions under the head 'Profits and Gains from Business and Profession'.

The return contained details of sales, purchases, opening stock and closing stock, along with the net income earned through cryptocurrency trading.

The taxpayer also submitted a reconciliation statement explaining the Bitcoin transactions. This was placed before the court following an earlier order passed by a coordinate bench on 6 February 2024.

The Income Tax Department argued that the taxpayer had not provided a proper working of the income or gains earned from cryptocurrency trading. It also pointed to the absence of such a calculation in the Zeb IT Services ledger account and computation of income.

However, the department's counsel could not dispute the reconciliation of the Bitcoin transactions submitted by the taxpayer.

Why did the High Court quash the tax notice? The Gujarat High Court examined the taxpayer's return, his response to the department and the supporting documents.

The bench of Justice A.S. Supehia and Justice Vaibhavi D. Nanavati found that the department's reassessment proceedings were based on the incorrect assumption that the Bitcoin transactions had not been disclosed.

The court noted that the taxpayer had reported Bitcoin sales of ₹4.94 crore and provided details of purchases, sales, opening stock and closing stock. The net income from cryptocurrency trading was also reflected in his return.

It further observed that the department had been unable to dispute the reconciliation statement explaining the transactions.

Consequently, the court set aside both the reassessment order dated 8 April 2022, passed under Section 148A(d), and the notice issued under Section 148.

The taxpayer's petition was allowed.

What should cryptocurrency investors learn from the ruling? The judgment does not mean that cryptocurrency transactions are exempt from tax or that every reassessment involving Bitcoin can be challenged successfully. The court examined the specific facts of the case and found that the taxpayer had already disclosed the transactions and supported his disclosures with documentary evidence.

For cryptocurrency investors, the case highlights three important precautions:

Maintain exchange statements: Keep transaction statements from platforms such as Zebpay, including purchase and sale dates, quantities and transaction values.

Reconcile transactions with ITR disclosures: Ensure that the figures reported in the return can be matched with exchange statements, bank records and books of accounts.

Retain calculations of income: Maintain a clear working of the cost of acquisition, sale proceeds and resulting income or gains. Reporting the gross transaction value alone may not explain the taxable income. Importantly, the ₹4.94 crore mentioned in the judgment represents the value of Bitcoin sales, not the taxpayer's profit. The court was examining whether the transactions had been disclosed, not determining the tax rate applicable to cryptocurrency gains.