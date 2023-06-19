Taxpayers alert! Advance, self-assessment tax data missing in prefilled income tax forms2 min read 19 Jun 2023, 04:18 PM IST
Income-tax update: While filing the Income Tax Return, this amount used to get auto-populated from Form 26AS as pre-filling technique into ITR form. However, this pre-filling technique feature is missing in upcoming tax filing forms
Tax professionals are racing against time with the income tax-filing deadline approaching fast to submit the returns by 31 July. However, some of the people who are trying to file their returns are facing problems due to some error in the website for filing income tax returns.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×