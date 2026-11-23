The Income Tax Department has clarified that taxpayers disclosing multiple overseas assets under the Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers Disclosure Scheme (FAST-DS) 2026 will have to pay a one-time fee of ₹1 lakh, irrespective of the number of assets or assessment years covered in the declaration.

The clarification is expected to provide relief to Indian taxpayers who have failed to report foreign investments and financial holdings in their income tax returns (ITRs). It also removes uncertainty over whether the disclosure fee would be charged separately for each overseas asset or for every assessment year in which the asset remained undisclosed.

In supplementary frequently asked questions (FAQs) issued on November 20, 2026, the department stated that eligible individuals can report multiple foreign assets and disclosures relating to different assessment years through a single declaration. The ₹1 lakh fee will apply only once to the declaration.

What foreign assets can be disclosed? The scheme covers overseas financial and other assets, including foreign bank accounts, shares, securities, real estate and other investments.

It is particularly relevant to individuals who acquired overseas assets using income that was already taxed in India but inadvertently or otherwise failed to report these holdings in Schedule FA (Foreign Assets) of their ITRs.

It also provides an opportunity for eligible individuals to disclose certain overseas assets acquired while they were non-residents but remained unreported after they returned to India and became residents.

FAST-DS 2026 has divided eligible disclosures into two categories, depending on whether the funds used to acquire the foreign assets were previously disclosed and taxed.

Category A: Higher tax and penalty implications Category A applies to foreign assets and income that were neither disclosed nor subjected to taxation in India.

Under this category, taxpayers are required to pay tax at 30% along with an additional amount equivalent to 100% of the tax payable. This takes the combined financial liability to 60% of the undisclosed asset value or income, subject to an overall ceiling of ₹1 crore.

The category is intended for cases involving overseas income or assets that escaped taxation and reporting requirements.

Category B: One-time ₹ 1 lakh disclosure fee Category B covers overseas assets acquired using income that has already been declared and taxed in India but were not reported in Schedule FA of the income tax return.

It also includes certain assets acquired when an individual was a non-resident and subsequently left undisclosed after becoming a resident taxpayer.

However, eligibility under this category is subject to a condition: the aggregate value of the eligible foreign assets must not exceed ₹5 crore.

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Eligible taxpayers can disclose multiple assets under one declaration by paying a flat fee of ₹1 lakh.

Assets funded through undisclosed income excluded The department has also highlighted an important restriction concerning assets purchased using a combination of disclosed and undisclosed funds.

If any portion of the acquisition cost was financed through income that was not reported, the asset cannot qualify for disclosure under Category B. Such cases may instead fall under Category A, subject to the scheme's eligibility conditions.