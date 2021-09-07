Taxpayers can file dispute settlement requests till end of September

CBDT said that the decision to give extra time till end of September to file applications before the Interim Boards were given based on representations received from a number of tax payers. The tax authority said that many tax payers said they were in in advanced stages of filing their applications before the Settlement Commission as on 1 February. Also, some taxpayers have approached High Courts requesting that their applications for settlement may be accepted and have secured relief. This, CBDT said, has resulted in uncertainty and litigation.

