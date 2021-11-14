Taxpayers can now access new I-T annual info statement on e-filing portal

The Budget 2020-21 had introduced a new Section 285BB in the Income Tax Act, to revamp Form 26AS to an 'Annual Information Statement' which apart from the TDS/ TCS details, would contain comprehensive information relating to specified financial transactions, payment of taxes, demand/ refund and pending/completed proceedings undertaken by a taxpayer in a particular financial year that has to be mentioned in the income tax returns.

