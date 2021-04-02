Taxpayers can now revise audit reports

If any of the payments are made after the tax audit report has been filed, a recalculation of the extent of the spending eligible as a deduction from taxable income may become necessary. The new rule makes it easier for taxpayers who are required to file tax audit reports to claim this deduction. This eliminates the need for the taxpayer to explain the mismatch between an audit report and the claim for deduction. The new rule is a relief in terms of administrative process more than a relief in terms of substantive law but is in line with the government’s efforts to make it easier to do business. “The notification allows revision of the tax audit report till the end of the relevant assessment year. It removes an administrative difficulty and streamlines the procedure for claiming certain deductions while computing taxable income," said Pranav Sayta, national leader, international tax and transaction services at EY.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}