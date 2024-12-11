The taxpayers' deadline is approaching. December 31 is the last day to file belated income tax returns (ITR) with a ₹5,000 late fee. We look at how to file your delayed ITR online and what happens if you miss it.
Those who could not file their ITR on July 31 can file a belated ITR with a specific penalty amount until December 31. However, taxpayers would be required to submit a late fee of ₹5,000. The late fee amount is ₹1,000 if the total income is less than ₹5 lakh.
The deadline for filing ITR for assessment year (AY) 2024-25 for FY24 was July 31. The process for filing a belated ITR is provided under Section 234F of the Income Tax (I-T) Act.
Under Section 234F of the I-T Act, taxpayers who miss the December deadline for filing their ITR but file it before the end of the assessment year (March 31) will have to pay a penalty of ₹10,000.
The easiest way to verify a return is online, so it is recommended to opt for online verification of ITR.
It is vital to remember that taxpayers who file belated returns are not exempt from the penalty for late filing. Also, since the new tax regime is the default regime for FY24, anyone filing an ITR now must do so under the new tax regime, thus losing entitlement to deductions and exemptions under sections 80C and 80D, among others.
