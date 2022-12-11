Taxpayers’ dilemma: conflicts between tax laws and Fema

Take another instance, which involves overseas tax. You wish to acquire foreign securities, but are advised to set up a company in a tax haven, and acquire the securities in the name of the company, to ensure that your heirs do not end up paying inheritance tax in the country where the securities are held. Easier said than done! While foreign exchange laws permit you to acquire securities abroad as portfolio investment, you cannot set up a foreign company to carry out this activity. You may therefore have to risk an exposure to inheritance tax in the foreign jurisdiction by acquiring the securities in your own name.