04 Jul 2022, 11:14 PM IST
- Additional reporting requirements aim to bring in greater transparency
A well-known policy objective of the government is to widen the tax base and bring unaccounted income and wealth to tax. In doing so, the income-tax (I-T) department gathers information from different sources such as banks, mutual fund houses, and foreign tax authorities, besides the information furnished by the taxpayer. The information collected is validated and cross-verified using data analytics. The reporting requirements in the I-T return (ITR) forms have been enhanced over a period of time. The information being collected directly from taxpayers now includes details of directorships held, details of investment in unlisted equity shares and a separate Assets and Liabilities schedule, which is applicable where the total income of the taxpayer during the financial year exceeds ₹50 lakh. This is clearly intended to identify shell companies, dummy directorships, unaccounted assets, etc.