Taxpayers must be vigilant about the details in ITR

Another additional requirement is linked with investment in unlisted equity shares. An individual who has invested in unlisted equity shares of a company is required to furnish details of name, type and PAN of the company, opening balance of the shares with cost of acquisition, details of shares acquired/ transferred during the year including date of subscription/purchase, face value per share, issue price per share and purchase price and closing balance of the shares with a cost of acquisition. This can include shares that were originally listed when acquired but subsequently got delisted. However, if the shares are listed on a recognized stock exchange in India or outside India, there is no requirement to report these shares. This is a hardship for individuals who qualify as non-resident, or resident but not ordinarily resident, who may have invested in unlisted companies outside India. Even though foreign assets are not required to be reported for such individuals, details of investment in unlisted equity shares outside India are still required to be reported. An individual qualifying as resident and ordinarily resident (ROR) is required to report unlisted equity shares, doubly, here and in the schedule for foreign assets. It is important to note that details of directorship and investment in unlisted equity shares are required to be reported if these were held for any period of time during the financial year. Even if the directorship was vacated or unlisted equity shares were sold during the financial year, the details are still required to be reported in the ITR.