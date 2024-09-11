Money
Received a TDS mismatch notice? It could be an error—here's how to resolve it
Summary
- When taxpayers receive such a tax demand, they can counter it by filing a rectification request on the IT portal
Tech professional Samir (name changed) was shocked to receive a tax demand of about ₹1.98 lakh related to his income tax return (ITR) filed for the assessment year 2024-25.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more