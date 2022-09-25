Among some of the benefits of APY is -- that the scheme provides citizens the benefit of monthly income when they are no longer earning. Further, under the scheme, if f the actual realized returns on the pension contributions are less than the assumed returns for minimum guaranteed pension, throughout the contribution period, then such shortfall shall be funded by the government. Also, if the actual returns on the pension contributions are higher than the assumed returns for minimum guaranteed pension, throughout the contribution period, such enhanced scheme benefits shall be passed on to the subscribers.