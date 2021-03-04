Tax-related tasks you need to perform before 31 March deadline

The end of the financial year 2020-21 is approaching soon. There are a few tasks that one needs to perform before the 31 March deadline. Many taxpayers would be rushing to make tax saving investments if they haven’t done already.

But it’s not the only task that one needs to finish before the last date. There are other tax-related tasks too which one should to finish before the deadline which may also result in penalties.

Here is a list of some of the tasks which you need to perform before 31 March.

Filing belated and revised return

31 March is also the end of the assessment year 2020-21. Therefore, it is the last date for filing revised or belated return for FY19-20. An income tax return (ITR) filed after the due date is called late or belated return. In case you have filed your ITR but want to make any changes in it, you can file a revised return. The deadline for filing revised as well as belated return is the 31 March of the assessment year. “One should remember that, if this deadline of 31 March is missed then you will not be able to file revised or belated ITR for financial year 2019-20. Belated ITR will be submitted with a late filing fee of Rs10,000 on or before March 31, 2021," said Kapil Rana, Founder & Chairman, HostBooks Limited.

Filing advance tax

Any person whose estimated tax liability for the year is more than ₹10,000 a year is liable to pay advance tax. 15 March is the deadline for paying the fourth installment of the advance tax for financial year 2020-21 including the advance tax by those individuals who are covered under the presumptive taxation scheme under sections 44AD and 44ADA. “If taxpayer fails to do so will be end up paying delayed interest and, in some cases, penalties," says Rana.

Linking Aadhar and PAN

March 31, 2021 is also the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar. If linking PAN with Aadhaar is not done then it will lead to PAN becoming inoperative.

Vivad Se Vishwas

The deadline for filing declaration under Vivad Se Vishwas scheme was extended to 31 March, 2021. As per a Central Board of Direct Taxes’s notification, the date for payment of tax without additional interest under the scheme remains unchanged at 30 April, 2021. The Direct Tax 'Vivad se Vishwas' Act, 2020 was enacted on March 17, 2020, with the objective to reduce pending income tax litigation, generate timely revenue for the government and to benefit taxpayers.













