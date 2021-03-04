Tax-related tasks you need to perform before 31 March deadline

31 March is also the end of the assessment year 2020-21. Therefore, it is the last date for filing revised or belated return for FY19-20. An income tax return (ITR) filed after the due date is called late or belated return. In case you have filed your ITR but want to make any changes in it, you can file a revised return. The deadline for filing revised as well as belated return is the 31 March of the assessment year. “One should remember that, if this deadline of 31 March is missed then you will not be able to file revised or belated ITR for financial year 2019-20. Belated ITR will be submitted with a late filing fee of Rs10,000 on or before March 31, 2021," said Kapil Rana, Founder & Chairman, HostBooks Limited.