How to choose your basket of tax-saving allowances
Anil Poste 7 min read 09 Apr 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Summary
- Not all tax-saving allowances are created equal. Some more than others can provide substantial tax benefits, significantly impacting your take-home salary and tax outgo. Mint helps you understand exactly what documents are needed for each allowance.
As the new financial year starts, you might have received an email from HR asking you to choose a tax regime and tax-saving allowances to include in your salary. If your employer offers a flexible salary structure, you can optimise your allowances for tax efficiency.
