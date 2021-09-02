OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >Tax-saving investment must meet 80C needs

Please guide me regarding my systematic investment plan, which is as follows: 1,000 in Nippon Small Cap Fund; 1,000 in ABSL Small Cap Fund; 1,000 in HDFC Midcap Fund; 1,000 in Nippon Midcap Fund; 1,000 in ABSL Frontline Equity Fund; 1,000 in SBI Bluechip Fund; 1,000 in ICICI Value Discovery Fund; 1,000 in Axis Nifty 100 Fund; 1,000 in L&T Tax Saver Fund and 1,500 in Axis Bluechip Fund. My investment horizon is 10 years. Shall I keep investing in these funds?

—Name withheld on request

 

The first thing I’d recommend for your portfolio is consolidation. You don’t need four large-cap funds for a monthly investment of 4,500. Just one fund, a low-cost passive-investing index fund, would do. Similarly, you can consolidate your small-cap funds into the Nippon fund and the mid-cap funds into the HDFC fund. Please ensure that the tax-saving investment you are making is sufficient to meet your 80C tax deduction requirement.

Srikanth Meenakshi is founder, Primeinvestor.in.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout