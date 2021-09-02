Tax-saving investment must meet 80C needs

The first thing I’d recommend for your portfolio is consolidation. You don’t need four large-cap funds for a monthly investment of ₹4,500. Just one fund, a low-cost passive-investing index fund, would do. Similarly, you can consolidate your small-cap funds into the Nippon fund and the mid-cap funds into the HDFC fund. Please ensure that the tax-saving investment you are making is sufficient to meet your 80C tax deduction requirement.

