Tortured Poets Club: 5 valuable money lessons from Taylor Swift’s new album
Taylor Swift's new album Tortured Poets Department is a hit among fans. Smart investors can learn from her songs about heartbreak and resilience. Having a backup plan is crucial in the financial world, just like knowing when to move on from bad investments.
I’m singing along with ‘Who’s afraid of little ole me!’ with a special emphasis on the following line, ‘You!’ , knowing that millions of Taylor Swift’s fans are singing along somewhere at the same time as I. The album Tortured Poets Department was released not five days ago and already is a runaway hit. You don’t have to be a Swiftie to understand how amazing this album is, how it resonates with women of all ages.