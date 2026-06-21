TCS on car purchases explained: Who pays it, how to claim a refund?

Planning to buy a car? If the vehicle’s price exceeds Rs. 10 lakh, it is important to understand how Tax Collected at Source (TCS) works and how you can claim a refund, if eligible. TCS on car purchases is governed by Section 206C(1F) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Before exploring the refund process, let’s first understand what TCS means and how it applies to vehicle purchases.
Tax Collected at Source (TCS) is a tax that a seller collects from a buyer at the time of a specified transaction. Under Section 206C of the Income Tax Act, the seller is required to collect a prescribed percentage of the transaction value and deposit it with the government.
The tax is collected at the earlier of two events: when the buyer’s account is debited with the payable amount or when the seller receives the payment through cash, cheque, demand draft, or any other mode. The primary objective of TCS is to help tax authorities monitor high-value transactions, curb tax evasion, and improve financial transparency.
The sale of motor vehicles above a specified value attracts TCS under Section 206C(1F). As per the provision, car dealers or sellers must collect TCS from buyers when the sale consideration of a motor vehicle exceeds Rs. 10 lakh.
The applicable TCS rate is 1% of the sale value. For example, if a car is purchased for Rs. 12 lakh, the dealer will collect Rs. 12,000 as TCS.
However, certain buyers are exempt from this provision. These include the Central Government, State Governments, embassies, high commissions, local authorities covered under Section 10(20) of the Income Tax Act, and public sector entities engaged in passenger transport services.
It is also important to note that Section 206C(1F) is applicable only to retail buyers. Transactions involving manufacturers and automobile dealers are outside its scope.
A buyer can claim credit for the TCS paid while filing the Income Tax Return (ITR). The amount collected is reflected against the buyer’s PAN and can either reduce the tax liability or be refunded if excess tax has been paid.
Follow these steps to claim the refund:
Before filing your ITR, gather all relevant documents, including Form 27D issued by the seller. This certificate contains details such as the buyer’s PAN, TCS amount collected, and date of collection. If the certificate is unavailable, it can be obtained from the seller or downloaded through the TRACES portal.
Log in to the Income Tax e-filing portal and cross-check the TCS details appearing in Form 26AS with those mentioned in Form 27D. Ensure there are no discrepancies before filing your return.
Calculate your total income tax liability for the financial year. If your tax liability exceeds the TCS amount, the TCS credit will be adjusted against the tax payable. If the TCS amount is higher than your final tax liability, the excess amount will be refunded directly to your bank account linked with PAN.
File the ITR for the financial year in which the car purchase was made and report the TCS credit appropriately.
After filing, review the tax computation and summary to verify whether any refund is due and the amount expected to be credited.
Taxpayers can track the status of their refund through the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the Income Tax e-filing portal.
Step 2: Log in using your PAN, user ID, and password.
Step 3: If your PAN is not linked with Aadhaar, a notification regarding PAN inactivity may appear.
Step 4: You may choose to link PAN with Aadhaar immediately or proceed further, if permitted.
Step 5: Navigate to e-File > Income Tax Returns > View Filed Returns.
The portal will display the status of your return and refund. You can check whether the refund has been processed, partially issued, or adjusted against outstanding tax demands.
A taxpayer may be eligible for a refund under the following circumstances:
Claiming a TCS refund can be straightforward if a few precautions are taken:
Understanding the TCS provisions applicable to car purchases can help buyers avoid confusion during tax filing. Since the tax collected is linked to your PAN and reflected in tax records, keeping documents in order and filing returns accurately can ensure that any eligible refund is received without unnecessary delays.
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