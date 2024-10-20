How salaried taxpayers can increase their take-home pay after this rule change

However, October 2024-25 has brought good news for all salaried taxpayers. The Union Budget 2024-25 amended section 192 of the Income Tax Act. As per this amendment, which became effective on 1 October 2024, salaried taxpayers will now be able to claim the benefit of offsetting the TCS collected by banks and other authorized dealers on their foreign tour packages and foreign remittances under the LRS against the amount of tax deducted at source (TDS) from their salary by their employers.