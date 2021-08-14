TDS applicability in case of exchange of flats

This is a bit complicated. As per Section 194IA of the Income Tax Act, a buyer of an immovable property is required to deduct tax at source @ 1% if the consideration for the property is 50 Lakh or more. The tax is required to be deducted at the time of payment or at the time of credit. In your case the value of the bigger flat is Rs. 85 lakhs so it can be argued that the consideration for the exchange is Rs. 85 lakhs which is going to be discharged in two parts.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}