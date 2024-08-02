How has this budget made it harder to avoid TDS after a property sale?
Summary
- As the new rule takes effect, both buyers and sellers must adapt to this change. Understanding the implications and complying with the regulations will be essential to avoid unexpected tax burdens.
MUMBAI : India's real estate market just got a bit more transparent for tax authorities, but this increased scrutiny can change the dynamics of property transactions. A new tax rule, effective from October 2024, will close a loophole that has allowed property sellers to skirt their tax obligations.