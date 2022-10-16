TDS certificate on bank FD is wife's name. Can I show it in my ITR and claim it?

As per the provisions of rule 37BA(2)(i) of the Income Tax Rules, 1962, your wife can submit a declaration to the bank stating that the interest income is taxable in your hand and not in her hand with your PAN details and the bank then will furnish your details to the income tax department so that you can claim and get the credit for the tax so deducted. The ITR forms have functionality to facilitate claim of TDS where income of any other person is required to be included in your income and where tax has been deducted in the name of that person. While including her income in your ITR please mention her PAN.

