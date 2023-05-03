15 May

It is the due date for the issuance of the TDS Certificate for tax deducted under section 194-IA in March is May 15. The date is also crucial for the issuance of the TDS certificate for tax deducted under section 194-IB, 194M, 194S, of March month. The last date for the submission of the quarterly statement of TCS deposited for the March quarter lies on May 15.