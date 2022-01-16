TDS is charged at higher rates from non-filers

This seems all the more evident from the fact that if this requirement of higher deduction were to apply, the TDS on payment of rent would be 10% instead of 5%. This is required to be deducted for the entire year once from the last month’s rent. This would be impossible to do, since such last month’s rent would normally be only 8.5% of the entire year’s rent, as compared to the TDS required of 10% of the entire year’s rent. Instead of paying rent, the tenant would have to ask the landlord to pay him back the excess of TDS over the last month’s rent, which most landlords would refuse to return. It is therefore essential that such tax deductors are provided an exemption from the requirement of deducting such higher TDS in respect of these 3 types of payments, as the government’s intention clearly is not to burden them with the large amount of compliance that a regular tax deductor has to undergo. This can be done by introducing a clarificatory amendment in the forthcoming budget, or by issuing a circular clarifying that the higher TDS requirement does not apply to TDS being deducted in respect of these 3 types of payments. This alone will ensure that the next time you make a payment for purchase of a property or pay rent for your house, you do not have to go through the procedure of finding out whether you have to deduct a higher TDS and figuring out how it would be possible to do it, particularly in case of rent.

