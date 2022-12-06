TDS liability of a tenant & penalty for rent default

The provision of TDS is applicable only on the amount of rent paid; therefore, it is not applicable on the refundable security deposit amount that a tenant pays in lump sum to the landlord. However, TDS provisions will be applicable in case of non-refundable deposits which are in the nature of rent. When the rented property has co-owners, a separate threshold limit is applicable to each co-owner. For instance, if an assessee is required to deduct TDS under section 194I; and the total rent is ₹4 lakh to be paid to two co-owners, then separate limits of ₹2.4 lakh will be available for each of the co-owners.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}