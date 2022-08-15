TDS on disability pension - a case for Indian Armed Forces personnel

On February 28, 2019, in the case of Madan Gopal Singh Nagi Vs. Commissioner of Income Tax, the refund application under section 119(2)(b) was filed before the Assessing Officer (AO) by an officer of the Indian Army on the rank of Second Lieutenant related to erroneous payment of tax on the amount of disability pension. Repeated requests were made to the AO but the amount was not refunded on account of certain technicalities. The petition was filed before the Hon’ble High Court of Madhya Pradesh and it was held that “our army soldiers, naval officials and fighter pilots are day and night protecting our territorial borders from enemy infiltration and attacks and even while putting their life to the greatest risk, are keeping all citizens safe and secure and making our life free from all such dangers, where they don’t think of “technicalities" while fighting with enemies at the front, as to whether pulling the trigger of their gun would invite a “Court of inquiry" and from this practical perspective this Court wants to express its concern for not putting too much of technicalities in such matters by those who are invested with administrative powers to deal and decide the affairs of the personnel of Indian Armed Forces."

