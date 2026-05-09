TDS on FD interest decoded: Who pays, how much banks deduct, and exemption rules

Fixed deposit interest remains a key source of passive income for many Indians, but it also attracts tax rules under the Income Tax Act. From TDS thresholds and PAN requirements to Form 15G/15H exemptions, here’s what FD investors must know to avoid unnecessary tax deductions.
TDS is short for Tax Deducted at Source. It is a procedure by which the bank that holds your fixed deposit deducts a part of the interest earned for payment of taxes. This tax is then debited to the government’s account by the bank without you having to pay any extra costs, explains SBI life
Under Section 194A of the Income Tax Act, banks deduct TDS at 10% on FD interest income if the total interest earned exceeds ₹50,000 in a financial year.
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Banks deduct TDS at 10% on FD interest income if the total interest earned exceeds ₹50,000 in a financial year, as per Section 194A of the Income Tax Act. If you fail to provide your PAN, the TDS rate increases to 20%.
You can avoid TDS by submitting Form 15G (for individuals below 60) or Form 15H (for senior citizens) to your bank at the beginning of the financial year, provided your total income is below the taxable limit.
Senior citizens have a higher TDS exemption threshold. They do not have to pay TDS on FD interest as long as the total interest earned does not exceed ₹1 lakh during the financial year.
Withdrawing an FD prematurely typically incurs a penalty, often ranging from 0.5% to 1% below the contracted interest rate, applied to the duration the funds were held. The bank may also apply the interest rate applicable for the tenure the deposit actually remained with them.
Details of FD interest and TDS deducted can be found in Form 26AS, AIS, and TIS. If you have multiple FDs, you should combine the total interest earned and report it under the 'Income from Other Sources' section of your tax return.
Moreover, bank will deduct a 20% TDS on FD interest income if the account holder fails to the PAN to the bank.
The TDS criteria vary with age and the availability of a PAN card. For example, the the TDS on FD for the senior citizens are different from those below the age of 60.
TDS exemption threshold on FD is a higher for the senior citizens. As per the act, senior citizens do not have to pay TDS on FD interest as long as it does not exceed Rs1 lakh during the financial year.
If your total income is below the taxable limit – ₹50,000 (and ₹1 lakh for senior citizens) , you can prevent TDS on fixed deposit interest by submitting Form 15G or Form 15H to your bank.
Form 15H is meant for senior citizens aged 60 and above, while Form 15G is for individuals below 60.
It is to be noted that these documents needs to be submitted at the beginning of the financial year. In case, you miss it, you can claim the the TDS amount as a refund by filing an income tax return.
Details of FD interest and TDS deducted can be checked in Form 26AS, AIS and TIS. If you hold multiple FDs, combine the total interest earned and report it under ‘Income from Other Sources’.
Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveMint, Sanchari worked with BloombergQuint, Outlook Money, Times of India & DNA. Off duty, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast at heart and alternates between tennis, football, and cricket.
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