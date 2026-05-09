Fixed deposit interest remains a key source of passive income for many Indians, but it also attracts tax rules under the Income Tax Act. From TDS thresholds and PAN requirements to Form 15G/15H exemptions, here’s what FD investors must know to avoid unnecessary tax deductions.

What is the TDS on Fixed Deposits and what are the rules under Incomce Tax ACT? TDS is short for Tax Deducted at Source. It is a procedure by which the bank that holds your fixed deposit deducts a part of the interest earned for payment of taxes. This tax is then debited to the government’s account by the bank without you having to pay any extra costs, explains SBI life

Under Section 194A of the Income Tax Act, banks deduct TDS at 10% on FD interest income if the total interest earned exceeds ₹50,000 in a financial year.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the TDS rate on fixed deposit interest in India? ⌵ Banks deduct TDS at 10% on FD interest income if the total interest earned exceeds ₹50,000 in a financial year, as per Section 194A of the Income Tax Act. If you fail to provide your PAN, the TDS rate increases to 20%. 2 How can I avoid TDS on my fixed deposit interest? ⌵ You can avoid TDS by submitting Form 15G (for individuals below 60) or Form 15H (for senior citizens) to your bank at the beginning of the financial year, provided your total income is below the taxable limit. 3 What are the TDS exemption rules for senior citizens on FD interest? ⌵ Senior citizens have a higher TDS exemption threshold. They do not have to pay TDS on FD interest as long as the total interest earned does not exceed ₹1 lakh during the financial year. 4 What happens if I withdraw my fixed deposit prematurely? ⌵ Withdrawing an FD prematurely typically incurs a penalty, often ranging from 0.5% to 1% below the contracted interest rate, applied to the duration the funds were held. The bank may also apply the interest rate applicable for the tenure the deposit actually remained with them. 5 How is FD interest reported in my income tax return? ⌵ Details of FD interest and TDS deducted can be found in Form 26AS, AIS, and TIS. If you have multiple FDs, you should combine the total interest earned and report it under the 'Income from Other Sources' section of your tax return.

Moreover, bank will deduct a 20% TDS on FD interest income if the account holder fails to the PAN to the bank.

Why the PAN card is critical? The TDS criteria vary with age and the availability of a PAN card. For example, the the TDS on FD for the senior citizens are different from those below the age of 60.

What are the rules for senior citizens? TDS exemption threshold on FD is a higher for the senior citizens. As per the act, senior citizens do not have to pay TDS on FD interest as long as it does not exceed Rs1 lakh during the financial year.

How to avoid the TDS on fixed deposits? If your total income is below the taxable limit – ₹50,000 (and ₹1 lakh for senior citizens) , you can prevent TDS on fixed deposit interest by submitting Form 15G or Form 15H to your bank.

Form 15H is meant for senior citizens aged 60 and above, while Form 15G is for individuals below 60.

It is to be noted that these documents needs to be submitted at the beginning of the financial year. In case, you miss it, you can claim the the TDS amount as a refund by filing an income tax return.

Key points to consider: Banks deduct 10% TDS on FD interest if annual earnings exceed ₹ 50,000 under Section 194A of the Income Tax Act.

50,000 under Section 194A of the Income Tax Act. If PAN is not submitted, TDS on FD interest rises sharply to 20%.

Senior citizens get a higher TDS exemption threshold of ₹ 1 lakh in a financial year.

1 lakh in a financial year. Taxpayers can avoid TDS by submitting Form 15G or Form 15H if their income is below the taxable limit.