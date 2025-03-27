Claimed HRA but skipped TDS on rent? The taxman wants answers
Summary
- The tax department is sending notices to salaried taxpayers who claimed HRA but didn’t deduct TDS on rent above ₹50,000. With a 31 March deadline to amend returns, tenants could face penalties if they don’t act.
The Income Tax Department is sending notices to salaried taxpayers who claimed House Rent Allowance (HRA) but did not deduct tax at source (TDS) on rent payments in past financial years. The notices ask taxpayers to verify their HRA claims—and if incorrect, amend their tax returns before the 31 March deadline.