Ritika pays ₹60,000 rent every month for her apartment in Bengaluru. She keeps rent receipts, has a rent agreement, pays via bank transfer, and has shared his landlord’s PAN with her employer to claim HRA. By most standards, her paperwork is in order.
Alert for tenants: March is your last window to deduct TDS on rent
SummaryThe tax department has started looking closely into TDS defaulters on rent. Last year, the department sent notices to taxpayers who claimed HRA on the rent they paid but did not deduct TDS
Ritika pays ₹60,000 rent every month for her apartment in Bengaluru. She keeps rent receipts, has a rent agreement, pays via bank transfer, and has shared his landlord’s PAN with her employer to claim HRA. By most standards, her paperwork is in order.
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