TDS on rent paid to joint owners explained: How the ₹50,000 threshold applies per landlord under Section 194IB

Clarity on TDS on rent paid to joint owners shows the 50,000 threshold applies per landlord, not per property. Joint ownership rent splits decide tax deduction, ensuring accurate compliance under Section 194IB and avoiding unnecessary deductions.

Shivam Shukla
Published3 Jul 2026, 08:27 AM IST
TDS on rent paid to joint owners is explained with a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 threshold per landlord for tax compliance.
TDS on rent paid to joint owners is explained with a ₹50,000 threshold per landlord for tax compliance.

Many tenants presume that if a property's monthly rent exceeds 50,000, they must deduct TDS (Tax Deducted at Source). This is true, but when a property is jointly owned, the 50,000 threshold applies per co‑owner’s share, not on the total rent.

What are the legal sections involved?

In accordance with Section 194IB of the Income Tax Act, 1961 and its corresponding Section 393 of the Income Tax Act, 2025, an individual or a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), who is not otherwise liable to deduct TDS, must deduct TDS at 2% if the monthly rent paid to a landlord exceeds 50,000. The TDS rate was 5% before 1 October, 2024.

For example, if an individual owner receives rent of 50,000 or more per month from a let-out property, the tenant is liable to deduct 2% TDS from the rent payable to the owner.

Also Read | Income tax refund: Why you may receive less than the amount claimed in your ITR

The key point here is that the 50,000 threshold applies to each landlord (payee), not to the total rent of the property. For example, if a property has two or more joint owners and the rent is distributed among them, the amount received by each owner determines whether TDS is applicable. The complete legal concept is explained in the following table.

Understanding the rule with examples

Total Monthly Rent

Rent Received by Each Owner

Is TDS Applicable?

Reason

80,000 40,000 + 40,000NoEach owner receives less than 50,000.
1,20,000 60,000 + 60,000YesEach owner receives more than 50,000.
90,000 55,000 + 35,000Yes, for the 55,000 paymentOnly one owner's share exceeds 50,000.

Note: These are illustrative examples. For complete clarity on your tax liability, you should consult a certified legal advisor and a tax planner before making any decisions. Professional guidance is a must in such cases.

The law also clarifies that tax is generally deducted from the rent payable for the March of the financial year or the last month of the tenancy. Especially, in cases when the rental agreement ends before the end of March.

For tenants, this clarification and distinction are critical because TDS compliance depends on the amount payable to each co-owner rather than the property’s aggregate rent. If one simply adds the total rent and compares this with 50,000, the limit can result in unnecessary tax deductions or compliance-related complications.

Also Read | Have foreign income? Don't miss this form to avoid paying tax twice

Hence, when a rented property is jointly owned, the tenant should first discuss and determine each owner’s share of the rent. In case the monthly payment to an individual owner is less than 50,000, TDS under Section 194IB of the Income Tax Act and Section 393 of the Income Tax Act, 2025, is ordinarily not required to be paid, even if the property’s total monthly rent is above the 50,000 threshold.

Finally, before making such taxation-related decisions, consult certified tax planners and legal experts.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute legal or tax advice. Readers should consult a qualified tax professional or legal expert for personalised guidance before making any compliance decisions.

TDSPersonal FinanceIncome Tax Return
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceTDS on rent paid to joint owners explained: How the ₹50,000 threshold applies per landlord under Section 194IB
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.