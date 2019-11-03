TDS payment obligations for individual taxpayers need to be more balanced

Deduction of tax at source (TDS), payment to the government and issue of a TDS certificate is a time consuming and complex process. If you are a salaried individual or a person who only earns rent or investment income, you may still have various obligations for deduction of tax at source. There was a point in time when tax compliance for individuals was fairly simple. Besides payment of three instalments of advance tax and the filing of income tax returns, the requirement for deduction of TDS was for only two types of payment—salaries and payment of an amount to a non-resident—which was liable to tax in India. From July 2002, the scope was widened, but only for certain types of individuals—those who carried on a business or profession, which was liable to tax audit. These persons were required to deduct TDS from interest, professional fees, payments to contractors, and so on, in the same manner as required by companies and partnership firms. Of late, however, even if you do not carry on a business or profession, or carry on a small business or profession which is not liable to tax audit, there are still quite a few obligations to deduct TDS. What are these obligations which a common man may attract?

If you make payment for purchase of an immovable property (other than agricultural land), where the purchase price exceeds ₹50 lakh, you are required to deduct TDS at 1% from all payments made towards such purchase price. In the last budget, it has been clarified that the purchase price would include even charges for club membership, car parking, electricity or water facility, maintenance fee, advance fee or any other similar charge, which is incidental to transfer of the property. These are charges which a builder generally charges a buyer separately, in addition to the basic purchase price. So even if you pay an advance for purchase of a property, you are required to deduct TDS on that payment. Fortunately, there has been a tribunal ruling recently, holding that the limit of ₹50 lakh applies for each joint purchaser; so if a property is purchased for ₹80 lakh by two joint purchasers, who each pay a price of below ₹50 lakh, no TDS is required to be deducted. In this case, if the seller is a non-resident, TDS is required to be deducted at 20% plus appropriate surcharge.

The second most common type of such TDS is if you pay rent exceeding ₹50,000 per month for use of any land or building. In such cases, you are required to deduct TDS at 5% of the full year’s rent in the last month of the year, or the last month for which such rent is payable. Such deduction would be restricted to the rent payable for the last month. Most people are not aware that this would apply even to cases where the rent is for personal purposes; say if you have taken a house for your residence on a leave and licence basis. If you are paying charges separately for certain amenities, such as for furniture and white goods, or are reimbursing the electricity charges separately, the TDS would apply only on the rent for the property, so long as the other charges are reasonable considering the nature of the amenities. Of course, if the rent is paid to a non-resident, the rate of TDS would be 30% plus appropriate surcharge, and not 5%, and TDS would have to be deducted from each payment, irrespective of the amount of monthly rent.

The last budget introduced three more categories of expenses on which TDS is required to be deducted, even if they are for personal use. These are payments to contractors, commission or professional fees. This would cover cases such as painting or repair expenses of your home, or brokerage paid to a real estate broker or sharebroker. Fortunately, the threshold limit has been kept fairly high in this case, and the deduction applies only if the aggregate of such payments to any person in a year exceeds ₹50 lakh. Further, in case of contractors, if one supplies the materials to the contractor, only the contractor’s charges would be covered, and not the cost of the materials.

While one understands the need for TDS, the objective being to track incomes received by the recipients, there needs to be a balance struck between the convenience of citizens and the objective of curbing tax evasion. Perhaps, no other country in the world has such extensive requirements of TDS on so many types of payments as India does. One way in which the balance between fulfilling the objective and having least burden of compliance could be achieved is by raising the threshold limits for certain types of payments, such as rent. Another way could be by replacing TDS requirements with only reporting requirements for certain types of payments.

Gautam Nayak is a chartered accountant